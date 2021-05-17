Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $133.07 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.64% of Brooks Automation worth $133,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $55,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

