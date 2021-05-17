Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $136.35 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of NRG Energy worth $136,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after acquiring an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

