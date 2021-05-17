Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $139.39 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.98% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $139,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

