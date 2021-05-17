Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Tractor Supply worth $128,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $187.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $106.76 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

