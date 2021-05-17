Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,254 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.99% of Graphic Packaging worth $135,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after buying an additional 699,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 692,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

