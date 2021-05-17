Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.19% of WSFS Financial worth $131,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,211 shares of company stock worth $6,054,767. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

