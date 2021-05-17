Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.25% of Hilltop worth $141,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $25,435,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 102,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

