Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,124 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.76% of Avnet worth $131,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,280 shares of company stock worth $2,352,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

