Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 232,265 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $139,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

