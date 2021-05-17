Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,779 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of W.W. Grainger worth $141,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,113,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $467.06 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.44 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.