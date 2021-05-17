Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Synopsys worth $128,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $239.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.34 and a 200-day moving average of $247.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

