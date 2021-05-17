Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Hologic worth $129,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

