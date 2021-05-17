Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of The Clorox worth $136,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $181.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.