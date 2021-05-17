Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Zebra Technologies worth $132,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $486.73 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $216.65 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

