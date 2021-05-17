Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,189 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.74% of Assurant worth $137,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average is $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

