Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 114,001 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.74% of Fabrinet worth $135,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.