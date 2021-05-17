Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 163,419 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.99% of Boise Cascade worth $130,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $512,154. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

