Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,421 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.99% of United Therapeutics worth $134,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $197.87 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

