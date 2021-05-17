Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,997 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.68% of Matson worth $140,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,300,943.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,288. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE MATX opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

