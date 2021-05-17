Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 349,292 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.03% of Alaska Air Group worth $131,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK opened at $69.84 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,305. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.