Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,416 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.76% of Renasant worth $127,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 386,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 113,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Renasant by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 93,741 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $201,850.00. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $1,331,902. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

