Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 705,637 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.29% of News worth $136,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

