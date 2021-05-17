Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.29% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $136,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,473 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,924,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 296,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $58.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

