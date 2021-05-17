Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.15% of KBR worth $137,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KBR by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in KBR by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in KBR by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in KBR by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,894,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

KBR opened at $42.34 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.