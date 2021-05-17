Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $71.53

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.53, but opened at $69.55. Diodes shares last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 4,660 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,257,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $48,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $16,465,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

