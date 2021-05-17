Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $71.53

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.53, but opened at $69.55. Diodes shares last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 4,660 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,257,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $48,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $16,465,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
