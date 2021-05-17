Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Reduced by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,097 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.50. 13,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,237. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

