Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $70.44

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.44, but opened at $84.00. Discovery shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 847 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.