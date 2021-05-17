Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Up to $30.74

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $37.91. Discovery shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 472,307 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 238,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 280,820 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 882,567 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

