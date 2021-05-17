Discovery Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 151,123 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 750% compared to the average volume of 17,779 call options.

In other Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. 89,225,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,386,233. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.