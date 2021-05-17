DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in DISH Network by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DISH Network by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in DISH Network by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

