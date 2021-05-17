DMScript Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $871,785.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $871,785.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00091309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00451116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00230561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.03 or 0.01317603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042538 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars.

