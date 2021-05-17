DNotes (NOTE) Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, DNotes has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a total market cap of $17,487.19 and $17,461.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

