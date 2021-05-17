Doctors Coin Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $161.09 million and $2.25 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00077295 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

