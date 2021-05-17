DODO (DODO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.77 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00005822 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $289.16 million and approximately $31.77 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00085158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.03 or 0.01344556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00115216 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

