Dogecoin Market Cap Hits $63.48 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $63.48 billion and approximately $9.34 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.28 or 0.00634371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,637,821,960 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

