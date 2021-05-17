Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Market Cap Achieves $5.89 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $258,738.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for about $117.85 or 0.00273132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $562.61 or 0.01303923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00115483 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,999 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

