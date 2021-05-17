Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $206.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.