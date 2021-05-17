Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Dollar Tree worth $76,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

