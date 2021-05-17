Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after buying an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after buying an additional 355,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $78.26 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,903.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

