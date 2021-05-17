Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 3.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cummins worth $56,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $265.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.31 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

