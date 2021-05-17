Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $45.33 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.07. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

