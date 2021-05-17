Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,581 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $135.93 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.