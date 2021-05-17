Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 510,015 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510,015 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

