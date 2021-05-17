DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DV. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NYSE DV opened at $30.86 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

