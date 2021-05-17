DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Down 4%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 2,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 441,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

