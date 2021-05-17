Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.20. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 17,883 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVD. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 701,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 101,751 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

