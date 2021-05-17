Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.20. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 17,883 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.
Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)
Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.
