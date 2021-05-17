Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $454.60

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454.60 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 442.48 ($5.78), with a volume of 197668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 413.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 375.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.41%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

