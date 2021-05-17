DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) were up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 8,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 271,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2719 dividend. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

