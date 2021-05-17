Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,591 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Dropbox worth $43,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.38 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

