DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.92

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DITHF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

